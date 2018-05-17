Canada’s Hadrian’s Wall of hipocrisy

Roger McKnight

Roger McKnight is the Chief Petroleum Analyst with En-Pro International Inc. Roger has over 25 years experience in the oil industry, and has held senior marketing management positions responsible for national and international accounts. He is the originator of the card lock concept of marketing on-road diesel that is now the predominant purchase method of diesel in Canada. Roger's knowledge of the oil industry in North America, and pricing structures has resulted in his expertise being sought as a commentator by local, national, and international media. Roger is a regular guest on radio and television programs, and he is quoted regularly in newspapers and magazines across Canada.