Showcasing all that is trucking

Every so often it’s good to toot your own horn and Truck World is a great opportunity for our industry to do just that – literally, given all the trucks that will be on site, and figuratively, as we showcase all that is trucking.

This month Truck World will bring together young and old who venture in to see the latest equipment, meet employers and clients, connect with colleagues, and have some fun.

At a time when the shortage of skilled labor is top of mind for truck fleets, and where Elon Musk seems to be controlling the narrative on what the future of trucking will look like, we need an event like Truck World to help us build a stronger community and promote and educate everyone about the industry.

From an HR perspective, I see several opportunities:

Great place to work

Many employers will use Truck World to promote themselves to prospective employees, as they should. They’ll set up on “recruiter row” and hope their booths and banners help them stand out when the right person walks by.

In fact, recruiting at Truck World should begin long before the doors open.

Take time before the show to develop a specific message that will connect with the type of person you want to recruit.

For instance, if you’re looking for younger workers, how can you show them that your company is a great place to work? Based on Trucking HR Canada research, young people are looking for flexible work opportunities, career progression, and employers who offer a sense of purpose. Take a close look at what you offer and be ready to highlight your innovative or unique approaches.

It’s not just what you say that matters, it’s who says it. In addition to your recruiters, have other staff on hand who can relate to the demographic you want to attract and can positively and professionally make a good impression.

And keep your eyes open for the employers displaying the 2018 Top Fleet Employers logo at their booth. These companies are industry leaders, going above and beyond for their employees.

We need drivers now more than ever

The array of new technology in trucking is exciting. Few events bring virtually all of these innovators under one roof, which makes Truck World a great way for everyone to learn more about what is out there.

Let’s use this opportunity to ensure the general public knows we still need drivers.

Technology will undoubtedly change aspects of the role, and how quickly that will evolve is still uncertain. We can educate people about the various technologies while simultaneously generating excitement about the job. Yes, the role of the professional driver might change, but it will not be eliminated.

Large industry, small community

For many, Truck World is a family reunion of sorts. This industry loves to network. Encourage your employees to attend so they can experience the excitement and sense of camaraderie this industry offers.

In our most recent Top Fleet Employers video (which will be displayed at all cellphone charging stations at Truck World), Tony Costa, Fleet Manager at Carmen Transportation observes that trucking is a large industry, but a small community. I think he is right.

Truck World brings this community together. The Trucking HR Canada team will be there, too, and we welcome the opportunity to discuss industry HR issues with you at booth #1253.

Have fun blasting that air horn.