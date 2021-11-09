18 Wheels adds environmentally friendly warehousing space

18 Wheels Warehousing and Trucking is adding 178,00 sq.-ft. of environmentally friendly warehousing in Surrey, B.C.

The addition brings its total warehousing space to more than 1 million sq.-ft., which the company says makes it the largest 3PL warehousing company in the Vancouver area. The new warehouse was built to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards.

(Photo: 18 Wheels Warehousing and Trucking)

“LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings,” company CFO Meng Lai told trucknews.com. “We partnered with a property developer to secure a property that was globally recognized as a symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. It is important to our people, company, and customers that we do everything we can to improve the environment that we live and work in.”

The new facility will be in operation in early 2022.

“This expansion and investment has been made to create further value opportunities to our existing customers and new ones,” Lai added.