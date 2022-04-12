18 Wheels expands in Vancouver area

18 Wheels Warehousing and Trucking has opened a new 176,000-sq.-ft. warehouse in the Campbell Heights area of Surrey, B.C.

The company says the timing couldn’t be better, with a lack of available warehouse space affecting the industry.

“We are excited to open this new facility to provide growth space for our existing customers and new customers that require warehousing space in Vancouver,” said Michael Kotendzhi, chief operating officer with 18 Wheels Warehousing and Trucking.

Kotendzhi added the facility now has two new multi-temperature coolers ready for storage.

The location is 2929 188th St., Surrey, B.C.