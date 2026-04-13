Running a heavy-duty shop or managing a commercial fleet means making decisions without a clear view of what everyone else is doing. Costs are rising, techs are harder to find, and the pressure to keep equipment on the road is constant. Fullbay’s 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair report gives you the benchmarks to know where you stand — and what to do about it.

This is the industry’s most comprehensive annual survey of heavy-duty repair operations in North America, covering everything from what shops are paying techs to how long it takes to get from service order to invoice. Canadian data is included throughout, so the insights are relevant whether you’re managing a fleet in Ontario or a shop in Alberta.

The pressure isn’t letting up in 2026 — 43% of shop owners named the technician shortage as their top concern, and rising operating expenses tied it for first. This report arms you with the numbers to build a stronger case for investment, benchmark your performance against peers, and make smarter decisions on staffing, pricing, and operations.

What’s inside: