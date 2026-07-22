A. Duie Pyle expands focus on box truck brokerage services

A. Duie Pyle is highlighting its box truck brokerage services as shippers increasingly seek flexible transportation options for freight that doesn’t fit traditional less-than-truckload (LTL) or full truckload networks.

The company said its box truck services are designed for shipments too large for LTL but too small to require a full tractor-trailer, typically handling freight between 16 and 26 ft.-long and weighing less than 10,000 lb.

(Photo: A Duie Pyle)

Common shipments include machinery, oversized crates, office furniture, retail fixtures, cabinets, automotive parts, and other high-value freight.

“Every shipment has different requirements, and selecting the right transportation approach starts with understanding the freight, timeline and customer’s operational needs,” said Craig Lough, director of strategic planning at A. Duie Pyle. “Our brokerage team understands the types of shipments that benefit from box truck capacity and works with customers to identify when this option can provide the right combination of equipment, service and support.”

The box trucks provide point-to-point service and can be equipped with dock-high access, liftgates, and pallet jacks. Pyle said they are also well suited for same-day deliveries, weekend service, seasonal shipping surges, equipment breakdowns, and other short-term capacity needs.