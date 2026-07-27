Amerit acquires Kirk NationaLease, TTPS

Amerit Fleet Solutions has expanded its fleet maintenance network with the acquisitions of Kirk NationaLease (KNL) and Truck & Trailer Parts Solutions (TTPS), adding 19 repair shops across its service network.

KNL specializes in contract maintenance, mobile service and shop management, while TTPS provides truck and trailer upfitting services, including truck bodies, liftgates and solar solutions.

Amerit said the acquisitions will expand its network of technicians, enhance service capabilities, increase geographic coverage and broaden its portfolio of fleet services aimed at improving vehicle uptime and lowering total cost of ownership.

“These acquisitions reflect our continued commitment to investing in resources that create greater value for our customers,” said Ross Rachey, CEO of Amerit. “KNL and TTPS have built outstanding reputations by putting customers first for more than five decades.”

Jeff Phlipot, CEO of KNL, said joining Amerit will allow the company to expand its capabilities and customer support while creating new opportunities for employees and maintaining its service-focused culture.