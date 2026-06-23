Andy acquires assets of Transport Express Frontières
Andy Corporation has acquired the majority of the assets of Transport Express Frontières.
As part of the transaction, drivers supporting Transport Express Frontières’ operations will join Andy Transport.
“This acquisition reflects our continued focus on sustainable growth and long-term customer partnerships,” said Andreea Crisan, president and CEO of Andy.
“We are excited to welcome these professional drivers to the Andy team and build on the strong operational foundation that has already been established. Their experience and commitment to customer service align perfectly with our culture and values.”
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