ARTI seeking cost information for annual report

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is compiling data for its annual Operational Costs of Trucking report, and its seeking input from fleets.

The non-profit research organization is asking for information on driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums, and lease or purchase payments from for-hire fleets. The data should encompass the full-year for 2017 and be provided in cost per mile or cost per hour format.

The information will be combined with previous reports to show 10 years of trucking cost information – from 2008-2017.

The aim is to share the results with fleets to give them a high-level benchmarking tool, and governments to provide them with real-world information to help make transportation infrastructure and investment decisions.

ARTI says the annual study is one of its most requested reports. The results of this study will be available later this year, however carriers participating in the study will receive an advance copy of the report.

For-hire motor carriers are encouraged to provide confidential operational cost data to ATRI by Friday, June 22 through the data collection form is available online at www.truckingresearch.org.