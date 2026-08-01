Averitt raises regional driver pay, simplifies compensation

Averitt is increasing pay for its regional truckload drivers while simplifying its compensation structure.

Effective Aug. 9, regional drivers will earn 66 cents per mile, up from a previous top rate of 64 cents, the carrier announced. The company is also eliminating separate mileage rates based on hazardous materials endorsements, with all regional drivers now earning the same base rate.

Drivers who hold a hazardous materials endorsement will instead receive a $25 accessorial payment for each hazmat load they haul.

The company said the changes will increase average weekly pay for regional drivers to about $1,550. Drivers will continue to receive additional pay for detention, layovers, stop-offs and other accessorial work.

“Providing competitive pay is one of the many ways we demonstrate our commitment to the professional drivers who keep our customers’ freight moving,” Barry Blakely, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Averitt also said it increased compensation for its LTL drivers effective July 26, with pay increases varying by location and experience.