Benchmarking data shows opportunities to reduce breakdown costs

Truckload fleets that run the average miles between breakdowns stand to increase miles between breakdowns by 55% by becoming best in class.

That’s according to benchmarking data from the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) and FleetNet.

During the fourth quarter, the average fleet operated 36,315 miles between unscheduled road repairs, largely in line with previous quarters. However, truckload carriers saw a 14% improvement over the third quarter, running 25,599 miles between breakdowns. The tank vertical saw a slight increase in roadside failures, running 19,983 miles between breakdowns.

And LTL fleets went 55,823 miles between breakdowns, up from 46,525 in the third quarter.

“Knowledge is power, and the information in our quarterly maintenance benchmarking survey provides TMC members with an important tool to keep their fleets up and running,” said TMC executive director Robert Braswell. “The next step is using this information to share best practices to keep trucks on the road and out of the repair bay. Part of the power of TMC is maintenance leaders working together to make our industry even more efficient.”

The data shows the opportunity to reduce breakdown costs by moving from average to best in class. For example, the leading tank fleet in the tank vertical operated nearly double the miles between roadside breakdowns than the average fleet in the vertical.

The TMC/FleetNet Vertical Benchmarking Program is a benefit for TMC fleet members. In addition to the executive summary, which is available to TMC members, fleets that participate by sharing their data are provided an analytic tool that allows them to drill into their data, comparing it to the industry average.

