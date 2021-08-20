Canada’s spot market cools in July

Canadian spot market load volumes fell 11% in July, reflecting Canadian and U.S. holidays. Daily postings were down an average of 6% per day.

However, Quebec bucked the trend with strong outbound volumes both domestically and cross-border. Load volumes were up 31% compared to July 2020, according to the latest data from Loadlink Technologies.

Outbound cross-border loads were up 24% from June, and 49% year-over-year, Loadlink reported. Quebec led the way with a 66% increase in outbound cross-border loads.

However, inbound cross-border loads were down 29% from June. All regions in Canada saw decline sin inbound cross-border loads, with Western Canada the least affected with a 15% drop.

Domestic loads were flat from June and up 33% year-over-year. Western Canada led with a 22% increase in inbound domestic loads.

The truck-to-load ratio increased 15% in July, with 3.08 truck postings per load, up from 2.68 in June. But the ratio was 19% lower year-over-year, with 3.80 trucks posted per load last July.