Canada’s spot market freight levels remain strong
Canada’s spot market showed continued strength in May, a month that included the strongest single-day load volumes since April 2018.
Loadlink Technologies reported stabilized domestic loads in May, while cross-border activity showed a slight improvement.
May load volumes were up 118% year-over-year, and up 4% from April. Average daily load volumes were the highest since June 2018. The final week of May had the highest daily average loads in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic, Loadlink reports.
Outbound cross-border loads were flat from April, while inbound loads entering Canada rose 8%. Domestic loads were unchanged, at strong volumes.
All regions saw a decrease in domestic inbound freight, except Ontario which saw a 12% increase.
The truck-to-load ratio tightened by 5%, with 2.47 trucks per load compared to 2.6 in April. The ratio was 53% lower year-over-year – there were 5.27 trucks per load last May.
Are the rates on the Canadian freight so the truck drivers can make as much per hour as other jobs.