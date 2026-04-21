CCM touts benefits of modern container chassis pool

Motor carriers looking to blunt the impact of rising fuel costs may find relief in a familiar place — chassis pools.

Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM) says its interoperable pooling model, combined with a modernized fleet, is helping carriers reduce both fuel consumption and overall operating costs, particularly in the South Atlantic region.

The company pointed to recent upgrades within its South Atlantic Chassis Pool (SACP), where equipment investments over the past 18 months have resulted in one of the youngest active chassis fleets on the road, averaging about three years old.

Among the changes: a shift to radial tires, which CCM says can cut fuel consumption by 7-10% by reducing rolling resistance; LED lighting; ABS braking systems; and hub-piloted wheels designed to improve alignment and extend tire life.

“CCM is dedicated to delivering cost-conscious, customer-focused solutions that provide unmatched value,” said CEO Paul Nazzaro, pointing to equipment modernization and expansion in high-growth regions as key to maintaining efficiency amid inflationary pressures.

Beyond equipment, CCM argues the biggest savings come from the pooling model itself.

Centralized chassis pools allow carriers to pick up and drop off equipment at multiple locations, reducing empty repositioning miles.

That flexibility also eliminates the need for carriers to lease and store their own chassis fleets, while shifting maintenance and compliance responsibilities to the pool operator.

By combining newer equipment with a shared-use model, CCM says carriers can maintain margins even as external cost pressures mount.

The company, which operates one of the largest independent chassis pool networks in the U.S., said it will continue investing in fleet modernization and scalable pool infrastructure as part of a broader effort to improve supply chain efficiency.