CEDA expands again with new B.C. shop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Aiming to expand its B.C. market share CEDA has opened the doors on a new shop in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basins area.

Newly appointed Operations Manager Steven Cooper is overseeing the 10,000 square foot shop that houses a fleet of pressure and water trucks, tankers, hot oilers, steamers, hydro vacuum and combination vacuum units used to deliver a host of cleaning services.

In 2017, CEDA entered the B.C. market by acquiring Joe Loomis Trucking in Dawson Creek, and continued to grow its operations through the recent acquisition of Breakthrough Oilfield Services.

Vice president of operation for the B.C. region Joe Loomis says the new location strengthens the company’s presence in northeastern B.C., allowing them to be more accessible to customers in the region.

“We look forward to making a positive contribution to the local economy and giving back to the community.”