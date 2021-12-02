Conditions for shippers not likely to improve soon: FTR

Conditions for U.S. shippers were unchanged in September, in negative territory at -6.5 according to the latest Shippers Conditions Index from industry forecaster FTR.

August’s reading was -6.8, with market conditions stalled for shippers. Tougher freight rates and higher fuel costs offset an easing in utilization, FTR reported. And it expects rising fuel costs to continue weighing on shippers in October, with little improvement expected over the next year.

“The next few months will see little positive change for shippers as capacity remains tight and fuel prices hold near present levels,” said Todd Tranausky, FTR’s vice-president of rail and intermodal.

“Conditions for shippers have likely settled into the present modestly negative posture through the early part of next year.”