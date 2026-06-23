Counteract acquires Pilot Sleeve product line

Counteract has acquired the Pilot Sleeve product line, including its patents, intellectual property and manufacturing rights.

The company said the acquisition expands its portfolio of wheel and tire solutions for commercial fleets.

Known by many fleets and service providers as Counteract Centering Sleeves, Pilot Sleeves are designed for hub-piloted commercial wheels and help eliminate the gap between the wheel stud and wheel opening.

According to Counteract, the product helps re-center wheels on the hub, reducing wheel runout, vibration, irregular tire wear, wheel clocking and related maintenance issues.

With the acquisition complete, Counteract said it will manufacture and further develop the product line while maintaining product availability for fleets, tire dealers, distributors and OEM partners.

“The acquisition of Pilot Sleeves is a natural fit for Counteract,” said Daniel LeBlanc, president of Counteract. “The product has built a strong reputation throughout the industry because it solves a real problem with a simple, effective, and affordable solution. Bringing the product, patents, and manufacturing under the Counteract umbrella allows us to invest in its future while providing customers with the quality and support they have come to expect from our brand.”

Counteract said the Pilot Sleeve product line will continue to be available through its distribution network, with expanded manufacturing capabilities and future product developments planned.