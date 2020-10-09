ECONOMIC WATCH: Trucking conditions were strong in August

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index (TCI) jumped to a 8.31 reading in August, reflecting a very favorable rate environment for trucking.

August marked the second highest reading since March 2018. FTR projects the index to fall slightly in September but to continue in positive territory in Q4 and into 2021.

“The stress on freight markets from replenishing retail inventories following the contraction continues and is keeping rates strong for carriers,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking for FTR. “The more industrially focused segments have not benefitted as much so far, but we are beginning to see signs of stronger demand, and the housing market is robust. Although high unemployment and uncertain support from Washington remain risks, we expect trucking conditions to remain strong for a prolonged period.”

