Fastfrate completes Omnitrans acquisition, expanding global reach

Fastfrate Group has completed its acquisition of Omnitrans Inc., marking a significant step in expanding its capabilities beyond North America and into global trade lanes.

The deal, which received approval from the Competition Bureau Canada, strengthens Fastfrate’s position as an integrated logistics provider by adding international freight forwarding and customs brokerage expertise to its portfolio.

Omnitrans is known for its international freight forwarding operations and status as a licensed Canadian and U.S. customs broker, with capabilities in regulatory compliance and tariff optimization. Its existing footprint includes offices in China, giving Fastfrate a direct presence in key Asian markets, the company said in a release.

With the acquisition, Fastfrate can now support customers moving freight between Asia, Canada, the United States and Mexico, complementing its established North American transportation network.

Fastfrate operates across 46 locations throughout Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, offering intermodal, trucking, drayage, warehousing, and final-mile delivery services. The company has more than six decades of experience serving both business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets.

The addition of Omnitrans is expected to enhance Fastfrate’s ability to manage freight from origin to final delivery within a single network, including international shipping, customs clearance and domestic distribution.

Omnitrans will operate as a standalone division within Fastfrate Group, retaining its leadership team while working alongside the company’s existing transportation and logistics operations.