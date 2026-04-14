TA Dedicated acquires Triangle Warehouse, expands Midwest footprint

TA Dedicated has acquired Minneapolis-based Triangle Warehouse, expanding its warehousing and distribution capabilities in the Upper Midwest.

Triangle Warehouse, founded in 1958, serves regional manufacturers, food producers and distributors. The deal adds about 900,000 sq.-ft. of warehouse space to TA Dedicated’s network, including food-grade refrigerated and frozen storage.

The acquisition also strengthens TA Dedicated’s presence near its Eagan, Minn., headquarters, with the two operations located in close proximity.

“By bringing their capabilities and expertise into the TA Dedicated family, our customers gain access to supply chain solutions beyond transportation,” said Eric Anson, president of TA Dedicated.

TA Dedicated said the addition enhances its ability to offer integrated logistics services, combining transportation with warehousing and distribution. Triangle’s existing customers will continue to be supported by the same team, now backed by TA Dedicated’s broader network and engineering resources.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.