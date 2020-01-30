Five Canadian companies among Top 20 Best Fleets

MARKHAM, Ont. – Five of 20 fleets named as the Best Fleets to Drive For by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge are Canadian.

Bison Transport, Challenger, Fortigo Freight Services, TransPro Freight Systems, and Wellington Motor Freight were counted among the Top 20.

“Now in its 12th year, the program continues to showcase the best fleets in the industry,” said CarriersEdge chief executive officer Jane Jazrawy. “These carriers constantly raise the bar when it comes to driver satisfaction, innovative programs, and superior work environment.”

To be considered for the Best Fleets program, companies operating 10 or more trucks had to receive a nomination from one of their company drivers or owner-operators. The fleets were then evaluated using a scoring matrix covering a variety of categories, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development, and career path/advancement opportunities, among other criteria. Driver surveys were also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working with the fleets.

“Aside from being one of the most anticipated announcements in the industry, for these winners, the Best Fleets to Drive For program facilitates an image that radiates from the professional truck drivers to the leadership team at a carrier operation,” said TCA president John Lyboldt. “The winners feel an immense pride for this accomplishment and we’re proud to honor them, some year after year.”

Two overall winners – in large and small fleet categories – will be named during the TCA’s annual convention in Orlando, Fla., March 1-3.

The complete list of Top 20 winners includes:

America’s Service Line — Green Bay, Wisconsin

American Central Transport, Kansas City, Missouri

Bison Transport, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Boyle Transportation, Billerica, Massachusetts

Central Oregon Truck Company, Redmond, Oregon

Challenger, Cambridge, Ontario

Fortigo Freight Services, Etobicoke, Ontario

Fremont Contract Carriers, Fremont, Nebraska

FTC Transportation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Garner Trucking, Findlay, Ohio

Grand Island Express, Grand Island, Nebraska

Halvor Lines, Superior, Wisconsin

Load One Transportation & Logistics, Taylor, Michigan

Motor Carrier Service, Northwood, Ohio

Nussbaum Transportation Services, Hudson, Illinois

Prime, Springfield, Missouri

Thomas E. Keller Trucking, Defiance, Ohio

TLD Logistics Services, Knoxville, Tennessee

Transpro Freight Systems, Milton, Ontario

Wellington Motor Freight, Aberfoyle, Ontario

In addition to the Top 20, TCA and CarriersEdge identified five Fleets to Watch (honorable mentions):

Averitt Express, Cookeville, TN

Brenny Specialized, Saint Joseph, MN

Leonard’s Express, Farmington, NY

Melton Truck Lines, Tulsa, OK

Wilson Logistics, Springfield, MO

