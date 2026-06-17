Giant Tiger, Flying J, Canadian Tire win PMTC fleet safety awards

Private Motor Truck Council of Canada recognized Giant Tiger Wholesale, Flying J Canada Transport and Canadian Tire as winners of its 2026 Fleet Safety Awards.

The fleets were honored during the PMTC annual conference on June 16 in Niagara Falls.

Giant Tiger Wholesale won in the large fleet category for operations with 75 or more power units. Flying J Canada Transport took the mid-sized fleet category for fleets with fewer than 75 power units, while Canadian Tire won in the most improved fleet category.

Giant Tiger Wholesale won in the large fleet category. (Photo: PMTC)

Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger has operated its private fleet in Canada for 39 years and employs 259 fleet-related staff. The fleet includes 181 tractors and 633 trailers and traveled more than 25.6 million kilometres (15.9 million miles) in 2025.

The company requires new drivers to be at least 25 years old, submit driver and commercial vehicle abstracts and have no more than two demerit points to be considered for employment.

(Photo: Leo Barros)

New hires complete a three-hour road test and a minimum 50-hour onboarding program, with additional training if required.

Driver training includes company policy, health and safety, product handling, defensive and fuel-efficient driving, WHMIS, hours of service, trip inspections, winter driving refresher training, sleep management and electric pallet jack operation.

The fleet uses telematics across all trucks to monitor hours of service, speed, sudden stops and fuel mileage. Annual ride-alongs are completed with in-house trainers.

Flying J Canada Transport

(File photo: Leo Barros)

Flying J Canada Transport has operated its fleet for 26 years and runs 57 power units and 64 trailers. The fleet logged 2.8 million kilometres (1.7 million miles) in 2025 and hauls fuel to travel centres across Canada.

New hires complete a 1.5-hour road test, interviews and reference checks.

(Photo: Leo Barros)

Drivers who are hired complete a three-day orientation program followed by three weeks of one-on-one training. Supervisors also observe loading, driving and unloading before sign-off.

The company conducts 30-, 60- and 90-day unannounced unloading observations, along with two more evaluations during the year.

Flying J also offers drivers a quarterly bonus of up to $1,000, with 98% of drivers receiving the full amount.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire won in the most improved fleet category. (Photo: PMTC)

Canadian Tire has operated its private fleet for 46 years and runs 152 tractors and 19,400 trailers. The fleet employs 228 staff and logged 27 million kilometres (16.7 million miles) in 2025.

The company requires new hires to be at least 23 years old with two years of verifiable highway driving experience, including six months of Class 1 experience. Alberta-based drivers must also have at least one year of B.C. mountain driving experience.

(Photo: Leo Barros)

New hires complete online training, up to five days of onboarding and 60 days of mentoring and coaching.

Canadian Tire uses AI-enabled telematics and cameras to identify driving trends and coaching opportunities. Its safety incentive program tracks speeding events, compliance reports and dashcam activity.