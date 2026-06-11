Goodyear Air Springs celebrates 70th anniversary

Goodyear Air Springs is marking its 70th anniversary in 2026 as the company continues its focus on product development, customer support and industry leadership.

Since 2007, Infinity Engineered Products has served as the exclusive engineering and manufacturing partner for the Goodyear Air Springs brand, according to a news release.

“Seventy years represents more than a milestone – it reflects generations of innovation, dedication, and trusted performance that continue to drive our company forward,” said Char Zawadzinski, CEO of Goodyear Air Springs. “The Goodyear Air Springs true legacy is in its highly skilled and dedicated employees who continue to serve our customers and drive the brand’s success today.”

Goodyear Air Springs entered the air spring market in 1956. The company filed the original patent for the Rolling Lobe Air Spring in 1962, a design that later became widely used in commercial suspension systems.

The company said its footprint expanded over subsequent decades through new products, assembly plants, research and design facilities and customer relationships.

In June 2025, Infinity Engineered Products merged with Meklas Otomotiv to combine the two air spring manufacturers under the Infinity Engineered Products name and expand the global reach of Goodyear Air Springs.

“As the company looks to the future, the Goodyear Air Springs brand remains committed to its mission of designing, manufacturing, and delivering high-performance air spring solutions that keep industries moving forward,” said Sean Manfredonia, senior sales manager for the U.S. and Canada at Goodyear Air Springs.