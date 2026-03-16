Grote Industries celebrating 125th anniversary

Grote Industries is marking its 125th anniversary this year, underscoring more than a century of innovation in commercial vehicle lighting, wiring and safety systems across the trucking industry.

Established in 1901 by William D. Grote as a chemical and industrial oxygen manufacturing company, the business quickly evolved alongside the transportation industry. By the 1920s, Grote was producing the nation’s first injection-molded plastic products and later developed the first fully automatic plastic injection-molding machine.

In 1929, Grote created the first retro-reflective vehicle reflector, a breakthrough that became the universal basis for reflectors seen on the roads today, and helped define Grote’s long-term focus on vehicle safety systems, according to a news release.

(Photo: Grote Industries)

Over the decades, Grote continued to introduce industry “firsts” designed to solve real-world fleet challenges. These include the industry’s first all non-metallic lamp, the Turtle-Back Marker Lamp (1965), the industry’s first no-splice wiring system (1965), the world’s first modular trailer wiring system, Ultra-Blue-Seal (1983), and the industry’s first LED marker light (1989).

Tradition of innovation

This tradition of innovation continues today with the company’s evolution into the smart trailer category with Grote’s Networks division and 4SEE, providing customer-focused solutions through advanced technologies such as programmable lighting, radar, and integrated telematics to improve fleet safety and operational efficiencies.

“For 125 years, our success has come from standing shoulder‑to‑shoulder with our customers,” said Dominic Grote, chief executive officer. “We listen first, innovate second, and measure every advancement by how well it addresses real challenges our customers face. That commitment – to partner deeply, respond quickly, and design with purpose – continues to guide every new product we create at Grote Industries.”

An injection molding machine from 1934. (Photo: Grote Industries)

In recognition of its 125th anniversary, Grote will host companywide celebrations throughout June, bringing employees across the globe together to commemorate the milestone and reflect on the company’s continued role in advancing transportation safety.

Headquartered in Madison, Ind., Grote now operates in New York, Canada, Mexico, Germany, and China. More than 1,600 employees work in every phase of production, from design and engineering to manufacturing, testing, marketing and distribution.