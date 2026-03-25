How Facility Association managed trucking oversubscriptions

Ontario’s 2023 changes making direct compensation for property damage coverage (DCPD) optional meant Facility Association (FA) “unwillingly [became] the underpriced market of choice for longhaul trucks carrying only liability and accident benefits,” Saskia Matheson, the association’s president and CEO, told FA’s Mar. 11 annual general meeting.

“Not only did this represent a growing burden on our industry, where trucks already well served in the regular market were being moved into FA for cheaper prices,” she said, “but the consequence of inexperienced drivers operating minimally insured vehicles plays havoc both with the trucking industry, and the communities in which they drive.”

FA is a residual market providing insurance for high-risk or hard-to-place customers, and operates as a non-profit, unincorporated association of insurers.

Matheson said that “after extensive efforts,” FA was able work with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) on a solution to re-balance that segment.

An FA spokesperson noted the Ontario InterUrban (longhaul trucking) issue created a need to explore options to slow down the growth FA was experiencing.

“Following an extensive process, FA has received approval from FSRA to re-balance the [accident benefits and property damage] AB/PD portion [which are mandatory coverages] of the InterUrban premium,” FA’s Derek Tupling told Canadian Underwriter.

“Effective July 1, 2026, for new business and renewals, the AB/PD [accident benefits/property damage] portion of the InterUrban premium will increase by 40%. Following the implementation, FA will closely monitor its renewals and new business to determine if it is having the necessary effect.”

Addressing Alberta

Later in her remarks, Matheson pointed out market imbalances can also shift the other way. Last year, rules prohibiting placement of certain risks in FA ran up against Alberta’s ongoing rate cap. This led to market restrictions on availability for Section C coverage – an optional Alberta benefit that addresses vehicle damage.

“As a consequence, there were vehicle owners and drivers who needed but could not obtain full coverage,” she told the AGM.

FA worked with the province’s brokers association, Superintendent of Insurance’s office and Alberta Automobile Insurance Rate Board to introduce changes to FA criteria allowing those underserved customers to find policies in FA.

“We are optimistic that as the Care First model rolls out in Alberta, this measure will not remain necessary,” she added. “In the interim, we focus on ensuring availability while we also address adequate price in the constant work to maintain that balance.”

Other key points from Matheson’s comments at FA’s annual general meeting: