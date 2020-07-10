OOIDA offering course for owner-operators

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. – Aspiring owner-operators can take a three-day course, offered by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA).

The course, dubbed Truck to Success, is being offered by live video conference Oct. 26-28.

“For a variety of reasons, many businesses tend to fail within the first year of operating. Let us help you navigate through the change from a company driver to an owner-operator, or simply help with your desire to have a more successful business,” OOIDA said in a release.

Topics include: developing a business plan; buying a new or used truck; financing; insurance; pros and cons of running under your own authority; audits and compliance reviews; drug and alcohol testing requirements; brokers and factoring; and current issues affecting the industry.

The cost is US$250. Enrollment can be done here.