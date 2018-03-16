Paccar’s Ste-Therese plant wins award

STE-THERESE, Que. – Paccar’s Ste-Therese, Que., medium-duty truck plant has won a Frost & Sullivan award for manufacturing leadership.

The award recognizes production technology advancements, and was won for the plant’s frame transfer efficiency improvement project.

Paccar says the project takes advantage of automated guided vehicle (AGV) technology to increase frame assembly capacity, efficiency, safety and flexibility. The replacement of an above-ground conveyor by an AGV conveyance system created more space for assembly tasks; enhanced ergonomics; reduced downtime; and optimized the flow of operations. The system is designed to accommodate a broad variety of station content, and is easily adaptable to different production requirements.

“The employees at the Paccar Ste-Therese plant are especially dedicated to building the industry’s highest quality medium duty trucks. The plant implements initiatives driven through innovation to achieve continuous improvement and enhanced quality for fleets and truck operators who purchase Kenworth and Peterbilt medium duty vehicles,” said Chakib Toubal-Seghir, Paccar Ste-Therese plant manager.