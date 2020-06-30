Purolator to add 1,100 jobs

TORONTO, Ont. – Purolator says it will add more than 1,100 new jobs as the Canadian economy recovers from the pandemic.

One year ago, it announced its $1-billion-plus, five-year Delivering the Future growth strategy. Home deliveries have risen 30% over the past three months, while retail e-commerce sales surged by up to 120%. Purolator said it’s responding by adding more than 1,100 jobs and fast-forwarding five strategic priorities.

(Photo: Purolator)

“Everyone has experienced dramatic change over the past few months and we are accelerating our growth and innovation plans to help businesses recover, to help people and families adapt and stay safe and to kick-start the Canadian economy,” said John Ferguson, president and CEO, Purolator. “Our service performance is solid, we are investing in urgent network capacity, speed and access, and I am incredibly proud of our 12,000 employees – soon to be more than 13,000 – who continue to provide heroic, essential and safe services during this extraordinary time.”

The five strategies Purolator plans to accelerate include: investing in health and safety and contactless delivery options; increasing network capacity, speed and access to help businesses grow; enriching the digital experience of shippers and receivers; expanding global supply chain capabilities for businesses; and advancing social responsibility and sustainability.