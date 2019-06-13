Run on Less Regional fleets named

ATLANTA, Ga. — Ten fleets will participate in the North American Council for Freight Efficiency’s (NACFE) Run on Less Regional program later this year, but none from Canada.

Participating fleets include: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Hammond, La.; Hirschbach, Monterey, Tenn.; Hogan Transportation, St. Louis, Mo.; J.B. Hunt, Corsicana, Texas; Meijer, Lansing, Mich.; PepsiCo, Vancouver, Wash.; Ploger Transportation, Norwalk, Ohio; Schneider, Rockford, Ill.; Southeastern Freight Lines, Columbia, S.C.; and UPS, Phoenix, Ariz.

All operate within a 300-mile radius. They’ll showcase just how efficient regional trucking operations can be.

“Regional operations mean drivers are likely to get home on a regular basis, which is important given the driver shortage,” said Mike Roeth, NACFE executive director. “In addition, regional operations are fertile ground for alternate-fueled vehicles because it is easier for fueling infrastructure to be installed for vehicles that use an energy source other than diesel fuel.”

NACFE said the routes participating fleets will run cover varied operations, with one commonality: distance.

“Despite the shortened length of haul and operating in congested areas with more freight pickup and deliveries, fleets in regional operation strive to operate as efficiently as possible. Run on Less Regional will give us the opportunity to showcase the technologies and practices that allow us to deliver goods in a time sensitive manner and get our drivers home on a regular basis,” said Tanya Morrow, president, Ploger Transportation.

Run on Less Regional is a three-week event, commencing Oct. 8. It will wrap up, with results announced at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, Ga., on Oct. 27. Through the event, real-time data will be shared, including miles traveled, fuel consumed, pickups and deliveries, elevation changes and vehicle speed.

“We are excited to be part of Run on Less Regional,” said Chris Trajkovski, vice-president, transportation, fleet maintenance and assets for C&S Wholesale Grocers. “We look forward to demonstrating how the best of the best operate in this competitive and growing part of the trucking industry.”

Shell has been named the title sponsor of the event. More information on how to track the performance of the participating fleets will be announced closer to the launch.