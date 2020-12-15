Schneider brings Bulk Express Intermodal services to Canada

TORONTO, Ont. – Schneider has expanded its Bulk Express Intermodal services to Canada.

This month it began offering shippers inbound and outbound Canadian services, with bulk loads shipped by rail and handled by local and regional drivers for the final dray.

The company says its containers can haul up to 45,600 lbs of specialty chemical and liquid payloads. CN will manage the rail component, and Canadian drivers will manage the last leg of delivery in Canada.

(Photo: Schneider)

“Since we began service into Mexico several years ago, cross-border shippers have seen how much value Bulk Express Intermodal delivers,” said Jason Howe, senior vice-president and general manager of Schneider’s bulk division. “We’re excited for shippers moving freight into and out of Canada to experience similar cost savings and fast, safe transit.”

Benefits of the new service, according to Schneider, are: elimination of border-crossing delays; reduced carbon footprint; and reliable capacity.

Schneider plans to expand the service to other Canadian markets in the future.