Smart Driver for Forestry Trucks training now online

MONTREAL, Que. – Forestry truck drivers are now able to take the Smart Driver for Forestry Trucks program online.

The training program was developed by FPInnovations and the Office of Energy Efficiency of Natural Resources Canada. It’s designed for fleet owners and drivers, and includes five modules: Smart driver in the forest industry; Principles of defensive driving; Effective driving; Choice of truck components; Basic maintenance knowledge.

(Photo: iStock)

FPInnovations points out a 5% reduction in fuel consumption can save 135 million liters of fuel, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 365 kgs industry-wide.

“Reducing fuel consumption and operating costs are two constant challenges for forest truck drivers. For years, drivers working in forestry operations have been asking for guidelines and efficient driving techniques that save fuel and ensure safety and environmental sustainability,” FPInnovations said in a release.

To register, go to, fpinnovations.myabsorb.ca and enter this key name: drive-smarter. If you need help, contact Cameron Rittich at cameron.rittich@fpinnovations.ca.