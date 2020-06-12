TFI International buys Gusgo Transport

MONTREAL, Que. – Canada’s largest trucking company just got bigger.

TFI International has announced an agreement to acquire Gusgo Transport, a container and storage company with operations in Vaughan, Ont. The company includes Seatainer Transport and Seatainer Terminals.

Gusgo was founded in 1969 and provides local and cross-border container transportation with four company trucks and 48 owner-operators within a 500-mile radius of the Greater Toronto Area. It has delivery points throughout Ontario, and in Quebec, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

The company operates more than 250 container chassis and has capacity to store 6,000 containers at its Vaughan location. Gusgo will become part of TFI International’s truckload segment, the company announced.

“We look forward to welcoming Gusgo’s talented team to the TFI International family,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI International.

“With its 50-year history of providing superior, reliable service, Gusgo is a superb cultural fit with TFI’s customer-centric approach. Operationally, we see numerous synergies across our combined real estate footprint, as well as for our equipment sales, purchases, and overall utilization. In addition, by joining the TFI group of companies, Gusgo will be able to leverage our growing resources across North America to enhance its own growth and profitability. This exciting transaction is another important step in the ongoing expansion of our specialized truckload operations, and we look forward to watching Gusgo’s continued growth under the TFI International umbrella.”