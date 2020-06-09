Canada’s Top 100 truck fleets topped by TFI International
TORONTO, Ont. — Today’s Trucking magazine has updated its annual ranking of Canada’s top 100 truck fleets by size, and there’s a familiar name at the top of the list.
TFI International, based in Montreal, remains the largest trucking operation in the country.
CN, which acquired TransX in March 2019, holds the second position. Mullen Group, Day&Ross, and Trimac round out the Top 5.
Data was collected through an extensive telephone survey throughout January and February this year, and incorporates additional insights into offered services.
The rankings themselves are based on total equipment counts, and are not affected by layoffs and furloughs initiated during the Covid-19 economic downturn that began after the data was collected.
1 (1 – 2019 rank)
TFI International
Head office: Montreal, QC
Customer line: 514-331-4000
www.tfiintl.com
Straight trucks: 710
Tractors: 7772
Trailers: 25505
OO: 9804
Employees: 16926
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
2 (3) Canadian National Transportation
Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 888-888-5909
www.cn.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 7500
Trailers: 8000
OO: 1050
Employees: 90
Truckload: n
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
3 (2) Mullen Group
Head office: Okotoks, AB
Customer line: 866-995-7711
www.mullen-group.com
Straight trucks: 1543
Tractors: 3242
Trailers: 8598
OO: 1055
Employees: 4437
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
4 (4) Day & Ross
Head office: Hartland, NB
Customer line: 800-561-0013
www.dayross.com
Straight trucks: 550
Tractors: 3750
Trailers: 8000
OO: 2000
Employees: 3500
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
5 (8) Trimac
Head office: Calgary, AB
Customer line: 403-298-5100
www.trimac.com
Straight trucks: 20
Tractors: 2219
Trailers: 5033
OO: 1293
Employees: 3336
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: n
6 (6) Bison Transport
Head office: Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 800-462-4766
www.bisontransport.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 1850
Trailers: 5100
OO: 1050
Employees: 2250
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
7 (7) TransX Group of Companies *
Head office: Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 204-632-6694
www.ecb.com
Straight trucks: 74
Tractors: 1455
Trailers: 4740
OO: 818
Employees: 2268
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated:
Expedited:
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk:
Tanker:
Warehousing: y
8 (5) Canada Cartage
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 800-268-2228
www.canadacartage.com
Straight trucks: 419
Tractors: 2069
Trailers: 2520
OO: 1070
Employees: 3262
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
9 (9) Challenger Motor Freight
Head office: Cambridge, ON
Customer line: 800-265-6358
www.challenger.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 1330
Trailers: 3325
OO: 178
Employees: 1250
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
10 (10) Armour Transport
Head office: Moncton, NB
Customer line: 800-561-7987
www.armour.ca
Straight trucks: 150
Tractors: 975
Trailers: 3500
OO: 25
Employees: 2100
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
11 (NR) GFL Environmental
Head office: Vaughan, ON
Customer line: 416-740-8279
www.gflenv.com
Straight trucks: 2578
Tractors: 340
Trailers: 1219
OO: 146
Employees: 8000
Truckload: n
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: y
Warehousing: n
12 (12) Groupe Robert
Head office: Boucherville, QC
Customer line: 800-361-8281
www.robert.ca
Straight trucks: 18
Tractors: 900
Trailers: 3200
OO: 400
Employees: 3500
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
13 (16) CAT/ Canadian American Trans.
Head office: Coteau-du-Lac, QC
Customer line: 800-363-5313
www.cat.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 830
Trailers: 2625
OO: 415
Employees: N/A
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
14 (13) UPS Canada
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 800-742-5877
www.ups.com/ca
Straight trucks: 2862
Tractors: 170
Trailers: 362
OO: 0
Employees: 12000
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
15 (14) Manitoulin Transport
Head office: Gore Bay, ON
Customer line: 800-265-1485
www.manitoulintransport.com
Straight trucks: 204
Tractors: 745
Trailers: 2305
OO: 338
Employees: N/A
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
16 (15) M-O Freightworks
Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 905-792-6100
www.m-o.com
Straight trucks: 169
Tractors: 417
Trailers: 2462
OO: 343
Employees: 634
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
17 (11) Charger Logistics *
Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 905-793-3525
www.chargerlogistics.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 800
Trailers: 2100
OO: NA
Employees: NA
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk:
Tanker:
Warehousing:
18 (17) Westcan Bulk Transport
Head office: Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 800-661-2855
www.westcanbulk.ca
Straight trucks: 6
Tractors: 637
Trailers: 2250
OO: 176
Employees: 1400
Truckload: n
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
19 (NR) Midland Transport *
Head office: Dieppe, NB
Customer line: 888-643-5263
www.midlandtransport.com
Straight trucks: 233
Tractors: 853
Trailers: 1698
OO: 406
Employees: 1432
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated:
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk:
Tanker:
Warehousing: y
20 (18) Kriska Transportation Group
Head office: Prescott, ON
Customer line: 800-461-8000
www.kriskagroup.com
Straight trucks: 11
Tractors: 470
Trailers: 2160
OO: 330
Employees: 890
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
21 (23) Consolidated FastFrate
Head office: Woodbridge, ON
Customer line: 800-268-1564
www.fastfrate.com
Straight trucks: 29
Tractors: 315
Trailers: 1747
OO: 685
Employees: 1452
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
22 (27) International Truckload Services
Head office: Belleville, ON
Customer line: 800-267-1888
www.itstruck.ca
Straight trucks: 5
Tractors: 260
Trailers: 1700
OO: 210
Employees: 650
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
23 (22) Purolator
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 888-744-7123
www.purolator.com
Straight trucks: 186
Tractors: 489
Trailers: 1257
OO: N/A
Employees: 12000
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
24 (24) Erb Group of Companies
Head office: New Hamburg, ON
Customer line: 800-665-2653
www.erbgroup.com
Straight trucks: 151
Tractors: 531
Trailers: 1248
OO: 110
Employees: 1385
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
25 (21) Titanium Transportation Group
Head office: Bolton, ON
Customer line: 905-266-3010
www.ttgi.com
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 480
Trailers: 1350
OO: 185
Employees: 600
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
26-50 Rankings
51-75 Rankings
76-100 Rankings
*= Ranking based on data provided in 2019
(NR) = Not previously ranked
