Canada’s Top 100 truck fleets topped by TFI International

TORONTO, Ont. — Today’s Trucking magazine has updated its annual ranking of Canada’s top 100 truck fleets by size, and there’s a familiar name at the top of the list.

TFI International, based in Montreal, remains the largest trucking operation in the country.

The Today’s Trucking Top 100 is the definitive ranking of Canada’s for-hire truck fleets by size. (Photo: iStock)

CN, which acquired TransX in March 2019, holds the second position. Mullen Group, Day&Ross, and Trimac round out the Top 5.

Data was collected through an extensive telephone survey throughout January and February this year, and incorporates additional insights into offered services.

The rankings themselves are based on total equipment counts, and are not affected by layoffs and furloughs initiated during the Covid-19 economic downturn that began after the data was collected.

1 (1 – 2019 rank)

TFI International

Head office: Montreal, QC

Customer line: 514-331-4000

www.tfiintl.com

Straight trucks: 710

Tractors: 7772

Trailers: 25505

OO: 9804

Employees: 16926

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

2 (3) Canadian National Transportation

Head office: Brampton, ON

Customer line: 888-888-5909

www.cn.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 7500

Trailers: 8000

OO: 1050

Employees: 90

Truckload: n

LTL: n

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

3 (2) Mullen Group

Head office: Okotoks, AB

Customer line: 866-995-7711

www.mullen-group.com

Straight trucks: 1543

Tractors: 3242

Trailers: 8598

OO: 1055

Employees: 4437

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

4 (4) Day & Ross

Head office: Hartland, NB

Customer line: 800-561-0013

www.dayross.com

Straight trucks: 550

Tractors: 3750

Trailers: 8000

OO: 2000

Employees: 3500



Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

5 (8) Trimac

Head office: Calgary, AB

Customer line: 403-298-5100

www.trimac.com

Straight trucks: 20

Tractors: 2219

Trailers: 5033

OO: 1293

Employees: 3336

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: n

6 (6) Bison Transport

Head office: Winnipeg, MB

Customer line: 800-462-4766

www.bisontransport.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 1850

Trailers: 5100

OO: 1050

Employees: 2250

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

7 (7) TransX Group of Companies *

Head office: Winnipeg, MB

Customer line: 204-632-6694

www.ecb.com

Straight trucks: 74

Tractors: 1455

Trailers: 4740

OO: 818

Employees: 2268

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated:

Expedited:

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk:

Tanker:

Warehousing: y

8 (5) Canada Cartage

Head office: Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 800-268-2228

www.canadacartage.com

Straight trucks: 419

Tractors: 2069

Trailers: 2520

OO: 1070

Employees: 3262

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

9 (9) Challenger Motor Freight

Head office: Cambridge, ON

Customer line: 800-265-6358

www.challenger.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 1330

Trailers: 3325

OO: 178

Employees: 1250

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

10 (10) Armour Transport

Head office: Moncton, NB

Customer line: 800-561-7987

www.armour.ca

Straight trucks: 150

Tractors: 975

Trailers: 3500

OO: 25

Employees: 2100

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

11 (NR) GFL Environmental

Head office: Vaughan, ON

Customer line: 416-740-8279

www.gflenv.com

Straight trucks: 2578

Tractors: 340

Trailers: 1219

OO: 146

Employees: 8000

Truckload: n

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: y

Warehousing: n

12 (12) Groupe Robert

Head office: Boucherville, QC

Customer line: 800-361-8281

www.robert.ca

Straight trucks: 18

Tractors: 900

Trailers: 3200

OO: 400

Employees: 3500

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

13 (16) CAT/ Canadian American Trans.

Head office: Coteau-du-Lac, QC

Customer line: 800-363-5313

www.cat.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 830

Trailers: 2625

OO: 415

Employees: N/A

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

14 (13) UPS Canada

Head office: Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 800-742-5877

www.ups.com/ca

Straight trucks: 2862

Tractors: 170

Trailers: 362

OO: 0

Employees: 12000

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

15 (14) Manitoulin Transport

Head office: Gore Bay, ON

Customer line: 800-265-1485

www.manitoulintransport.com

Straight trucks: 204

Tractors: 745

Trailers: 2305

OO: 338

Employees: N/A

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

16 (15) M-O Freightworks

Head office: Brampton, ON

Customer line: 905-792-6100

www.m-o.com

Straight trucks: 169

Tractors: 417

Trailers: 2462

OO: 343

Employees: 634

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

17 (11) Charger Logistics *

Head office: Brampton, ON

Customer line: 905-793-3525

www.chargerlogistics.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 800

Trailers: 2100

OO: NA

Employees: NA

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk:

Tanker:

Warehousing:

18 (17) Westcan Bulk Transport

Head office: Edmonton, AB

Customer line: 800-661-2855

www.westcanbulk.ca

Straight trucks: 6

Tractors: 637

Trailers: 2250

OO: 176

Employees: 1400

Truckload: n

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

19 (NR) Midland Transport *

Head office: Dieppe, NB

Customer line: 888-643-5263

www.midlandtransport.com

Straight trucks: 233

Tractors: 853

Trailers: 1698

OO: 406

Employees: 1432

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated:

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk:

Tanker:

Warehousing: y

20 (18) Kriska Transportation Group

Head office: Prescott, ON

Customer line: 800-461-8000

www.kriskagroup.com

Straight trucks: 11

Tractors: 470

Trailers: 2160

OO: 330

Employees: 890

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

21 (23) Consolidated FastFrate

Head office: Woodbridge, ON

Customer line: 800-268-1564

www.fastfrate.com

Straight trucks: 29

Tractors: 315

Trailers: 1747

OO: 685

Employees: 1452



Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

22 (27) International Truckload Services

Head office: Belleville, ON

Customer line: 800-267-1888

www.itstruck.ca

Straight trucks: 5

Tractors: 260

Trailers: 1700

OO: 210

Employees: 650

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

23 (22) Purolator

Head office: Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 888-744-7123

www.purolator.com

Straight trucks: 186

Tractors: 489

Trailers: 1257

OO: N/A

Employees: 12000

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

24 (24) Erb Group of Companies

Head office: New Hamburg, ON

Customer line: 800-665-2653

www.erbgroup.com

Straight trucks: 151

Tractors: 531

Trailers: 1248

OO: 110

Employees: 1385

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

25 (21) Titanium Transportation Group

Head office: Bolton, ON

Customer line: 905-266-3010

www.ttgi.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 480

Trailers: 1350

OO: 185

Employees: 600

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

*= Ranking based on data provided in 2019

(NR) = Not previously ranked