Titanium expands U.S. operations with Chicago brokerage

BOLTON, Ont. – Titanium Transportation Group has opened its third U.S. location, establishing a brokerage services location in Chicago, Ill.

Chicago marks Titanium’s third U.S. location opened in the past two years. Others are in Charlotte, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn.

Titanium Transportation headquarters in Bolton, Ont. (Photo: James Menzies)

“We are thrilled with the success we have achieved following our initial entry in the U.S. less than two years ago,” said Ted Daniel, president and CEO, Titanium Transportation Group. “We are leveraging our investments in technology and systems to continue to build a scalable business that supports strategic growth opportunities with minimal additional overhead.”

The Chicago brokerage will operate as part of Titanium’s U.S. subsidiary, Titanium American Logistics, formed in May 2019.

“The asset-light nature of the brokerage business represents the optimal U.S. expansion strategy during these unprecedented times. As we ramp up our business in Chicago we will continue to seek out and execute on additional new geographical targets that complement our existing service offerings and allow for the expansion into new markets,” Daniel added.