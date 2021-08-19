Titanium opens fourth U.S. freight brokerage office

Titanium continues to expand its brokerage in the U.S., adding a fourth location in Denver, Col.

The company’s rapid expansion in the U.S. has taken place over the past 27 months.

“Colorado is an attractive market opportunity given its high population growth, strengthening industrial market where it is home to nearly 6,000 manufacturers across various business sectors contributing approximately $18 billion in annual trade,” said Ted Daniel, Titanium’s president and CEO.

He said the new office will allow Titanium to grow its market share in the strengthening U.S. market.

“We are focused on expanding our U.S. footprint, taking an asset-light approach, in key markets where we expect to capture significant market share that will add to our growth going forward. We are extremely pleased with the performance of our U.S. operations since entering the market 27 months ago and remain enthusiastic about opening additional brokerage centers,” Daniel said.