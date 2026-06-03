Tomlinson expands Ottawa Valley waste operations with Barron acquisition

Tomlinson Group of Companies has expanded its environmental services footprint in Eastern Ontario with the acquisition of Barron Disposal Systems Inc., a family-owned waste and recycling business serving the Ottawa Valley.

The acquisition, announced June 1, strengthens Tomlinson’s commercial waste and recycling operations in communities including Renfrew, Haley Station, Cobden, and Whitewater.

(Photo: Tomlinson Group)

Barron Disposal has operated in the region for more than 30 years, providing front-load and roll-off waste and recycling services to commercial customers throughout the Ottawa Valley.

Tomlinson said Barron’s operations will be integrated into its environmental services division, expanding the company’s regional service capacity and collection network.

“This acquisition represents another important step in strengthening our environmental services footprint in the Ottawa Valley,” said Michael Clement, vice president of environmental services at Tomlinson. “Barron has built a trusted reputation over decades of service, and we are excited to continue that legacy while expanding our capabilities in the region.”

The acquisition continues a period of growth for Tomlinson’s environmental services operations, following its recent acquisition of Franklin Disposal and the awarding of the Garrison Petawawa waste and recycling contract.

The deal also further consolidates waste hauling and environmental services operations in Eastern Ontario, a sector heavily reliant on vocational trucking equipment, including roll-off trucks, front-load refuse vehicles, and recycling collection fleets.