TransCore names LinkScholar recipients

TORONTO, Ont. – TransCore Link Logistics awarded Maya Chwilkowski and Jessica Walton and with $2,500 as part of its LinkScholar program.

“Both recipients demonstrated active engagement in their academics and within their communities, and it is clear they have every intention of making the world a better place,” said Claudia Milicevic, senior director and general manager of TransCore Link Logistics. “We have high hopes for these LinkScholars, and we commend all of the high-achieving students who applied.”

The program was launched in 2014 as a way to assist families with ties to the trucking industry, and received a record number of applicants in its fourth year.

Chwilkowski, an aspiring lawyer who attends the University of British Columbia, is a Surrey, B.C. native with ties to Twin Pol Express.

“I remember staying up late waiting for my parents to come back from those trips [on the road], being upset and wishing that they could just stay home. It wasn’t until I was much older that I realized when my mother would stay home with me it meant that my father would have to drive longer shifts with no one to switch off with,” said Chwilkowski. “I have a lot of respect and gratitude for the Canadian transportation industry for the support it has given my family. And I am forever grateful for my parents’ hard work over the years, which only fuels me to work hard every day.”

Walton is enrolled in the University of New Brunswick’s nursing program, is a native of Somerville, N.B. and has ties to Day and Ross Freight.

“Growing up in a small town with less than a 1,000 people has not diminished the opportunities available to me. I would not have been able to reach my goals without the love and support of my immediate family, especially my mother, who has worked for Day and Ross for the past 22 years,” Walton said. “She was the first person to bring this scholarship to my attention. It has always been one of my goals to be able to support myself throughout my university career, and I could not have done it without the financial aid from the LinkScholar program.”

For more on the LinkScholar program visit www.transcore.ca/giving-back-community.