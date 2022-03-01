TransPro buys iQ Logistics

TransPro Freight Systems has purchased iQ Logistics, a Mississauga, Ont.-based provider of cross-border LTL, warehousing, brokerage and logistics services.

“iQL is honored to join KTG (Kriska Transportation Group) as part of TransPro,” said John Wheeler, president, iQL. “We are like-minded in our dedication to customer service and employee development. The added KTG network will allow us to offer additional supply-chain resources to our loyal customers.”

(Photo: iQ Logistics)

“TransPro and iQL have highly compatible operations,” added Peter Jenkins, general manager, TransPro. “We look forward to improving our operational strengths with the integration of the teams.”

iQL will move into TransPro’s Milton terminal in the coming months, and will add 25 trucks and 60 trailers to the fleet. All employees will also join the Milton operations.

“iQL’s merger with TransPro aligns with our interest in the growing cross-border LTL market,” said David Tumber, COO, KTG. “The added capacity and expertise will benefit the customers of each company.”