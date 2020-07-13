U.S. trucking industry moved 11.84B tons of freight last year

ARLINGTON, Va. – The trucking industry moved 11.84 billion tons of freight in the U.S. last year, including 67.7% of surface freight between the U.S. and Canada.

That according to the American Trucking Associations’ American Trucking Trends 2020 report. The trucking industry generated US$791.7 billion in revenue and employed 3.6 million American drivers.

Trucking’s revenues accounted for 80.4% of the nation’s freight bills, and 93.1% of fleets operate just six or fewer trucks.

“Despite a challenging year, the data contained in American Trucking Trends shows the industry was in good shape entering the global pandemic,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “Trends continues to be an indispensable, one-stop resource for decision makers to have the latest information about the state of the trucking industry.”

