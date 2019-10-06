Volvo makes headway in Canadian market

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) highlighted its success in Canada during the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference and Exhibition today, saying it now owns a 13.9% market share north of the border.

“We are building market share in Canada, which is great to see,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of VTNA at a press conference today in San Diego, Calif.

VTNA is riding on the heels of its success in Canada over the past couple of years, which saw growth in its market share rise to 13.5% in 2018 from 10.6 the year prior.

In the U.S., Volvo’s largest trucking market, its market share has declined from 10.7% in 2018 to 9.7% this year.

Voorhoeve said VTNA is also looking to increase its footprint in Mexico, where its market share rose to 3.2% this year from 1.9% in 2018.

Overall in North American, Volvo holds a market share of 9.6%, down from 10.3% in 2018.

Voorhoeve touted his company’s continued efforts to build upon its success, with an ever-increasing dealer network across North America, which has now reached 435.

“Today, we have a dealer network that is up to par and competitive for our customers,” said Voorhoeve, adding that he is confident that with the products and dealer network Volvo provides, the company is poised to take it to the next level.



Expanding its dealer network was a $700-million investment, with much of that coming directly from its network of partners.

Also announced during the press conference was VTNA’s partnership with Geotab, integrating its electronic logging device (ELD) into Volvo trucks.

“The ELD mandate has changed how fleet management is done in this industry, and Volvo Trucks is dedicated to offering the best possible solution to keep our customers’ businesses running smoothly,” said Ashraf Makki, product marketing manager for VTNA. “Geotab Drive for Volvo Trucks consolidates all of the requirements for compliance into one integrated, cloud-based system that enables customers to easily record HOS status and complete vehicle inspections from their tablet or smartphone.”

Volvo will couple its telematics device with Geotab’s ELD application, Geotab Drive for Volvo Trucks, offering customers an easy way to monitor HOS, records of duty status, and driver vehicle inspection reports.

“Volvo Trucks takes pride in working with best-in-class partners like Geotab to develop solutions that improve the customer experience, enabling them to enhance their operations,” said Makki. “Not only is Geotab Drive for Volvo Trucks compliant with the mandate, but it is the most efficient and reliable solution available when it comes to ELDs.”

Geotab offers a cloud-based solution, with no additional hardware required. Johan Agebrand said he expects more OEMs to move toward pre-installed ELD solutions rather than relying on secondary hardware options.

In addition to the Canadian market and its partnership with Geotab, Agebrand revisited several products and services where his company has aimed to improve its product offerings. Highlights included a new workstation in the VNL 70” sleeper cab and VNX models, wide-width seats, telematics connector, a Pre-Trip Assistant upgrade, Xceed Fuel Efficiency package, Active Driver Assist, the new generation of Turbo Compound Engine, and Volvo Dynamic Steering and Maintenance.

“We are committed to providing only the best-quality products and services to our customers and continue to focus on improving safety and efficiency in big leaps and small adjustments,” said Agebrand. “We will continue to rely on the innovations of our world-class engineers, technicians and partners to deliver the best products on the road today.”