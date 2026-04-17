5 things to know about the new PC-12 engine oil category

A new heavy-duty engine oil category is on the horizon, with PC-12 now finalized and moving toward market introduction. We caught up with Karin Haumann, OEM technical services manager at Shell during Truck World for an update on what fleets and maintenance managers should expect as the industry prepares for the transition.

Here are five key takeaways.

Karin Haumann (Photo: James Menzies)

PC-12 is finalized, but not yet on the market

The PC-12 specification was finalized at the end of December, locking in performance limits for the new category. What comes next is a mandatory 12-month waiting period set by the American Petroleum Institute, giving oil marketers time to develop, test, and register products.

That means the first licensed PC-12 oils won’t hit the market until Jan. 1. “You cannot license it until Jan. 1,” Haumann said.

Longer drain intervals are the big prize

For fleets, the biggest benefit will likely be extended oil drain intervals. PC-12 oils are designed with improved oxidation and thermal stability, meaning they can better withstand heat and degradation over time.

That added durability is expected to give OEMs the confidence to push longer service intervals.

“The more thermally stable the oil is, the longer the oil drain can go,” Haumann said.

In practice, fleets won’t see the benefit automatically — extended drains will depend on OEM guidance — but the capability will be there.

It’s fully backward-compatible

Fleets won’t need to worry about compatibility issues when switching to PC-12. Haumann said the new category was developed to meet or exceed the requirements of previous oils, including current CK-4 products.

“We went through great lengths to make sure it was backward compatible,” she said.

There’s no downside to moving to PC-12 once it becomes available. “There’s no technical reason that CK-4 would be more suitable,” she added.

Older oil categories aren’t going away

Unlike passenger vehicle oils, heavy-duty engine oil categories don’t have a forced phase-out.

That means fleets will still see multiple categories — including CK-4 and even older spec’s — on the market after PC-12 launches.

“There’s no sunset on heavy-duty,” Haumann said.

In other words, adoption will be gradual, and fleets may continue using existing oils based on cost, availability, or internal policies.

Not all PC-12 oils will be created equal

Even within a tightly defined specification, there’s still room for differentiation among oil suppliers.

Haumann said fleets should look beyond the base API category and pay close attention to OEM approvals when evaluating products.

“One indicator of quality is the OEM approvals and claims the oil makes,” she said.

Oils that meet additional requirements from a wide assortment of engine makers such as Cummins, Detroit Diesel, and Volvo will likely have cleared higher performance hurdles.

“The more OEM claims an oil has, that’s an indicator of higher quality,” she said