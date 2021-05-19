ABS Trailers expands Quebec manufacturing facility

ABS Trailers has expanded its manufacturing capabilities in Val-des-Sources, Que.

The company, which manufactures live bottom trailers, purchased a building and land adjacent to its existing operations.

Charles Dutil, president and CEO of Manac, Florence Gouin and her father Pier-Olivier Gouin, general manager of ABS Trailers. (Photo: ABS Trailers)

“This $5 million investment will allow ABS to add a state-of-the-art production line that will help meet the increasing demand from Canadian and American customers while supporting long-term strategic growth plans,” the company said in an announcement.

The expansion will allow it to: increase manufacturing efficiency; pursue growth through product development and export; match sales growth with production capacity; and consolidate production under one roof.

The company will now operate out of 52,000 sq.-ft. of space.