PORTLAND, Ore. – Alliance Truck Parts continues to expand its retail footprint, opening six new Canadian locations as well as its 100th store, located in Lexington, S.C.

“Alliance Parts is committed to driving the highest value and maximizing uptime for our customers,” said Brian Lewallen, president, Alliance Parts and Detroit Reman. “Each new location helps place us within reach of more of our customers so that our growing portfolio of product lines can be at the right place at the right time to make the best customer experience even better.”

(Photo: Alliance Truck Parts)

Recently opened Canadian locations include: Camions B L in Victoriaville, Que.; Freightliner Manitoba locations in Rosser and Brandon, Man.; Tardif Diesel in Ascot Corner, Que.; Trois Rivieres Freightliner in Trois-Rivieres, Que.; and Western Star Trucks North in Acheson, Alta.

The company has also added it parts offerings, including: aerodynamic fairings and wheel covers; aluminum wheels; Detroit axle carriers; Detroit S60 fuel pumps, oil pumps, turbos, water pumps and injectors; Detroit Vpods; fenders; Cascadia three-piece composite bumpers; height control valves; and stainless steel bumper guards.