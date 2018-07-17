Alliance Truck Parts vows to become industry’s leading value parts supplier

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. – Alliance Truck Parts wants to become the industry’s leading truck parts provider, and it has a plan to get there.

Stefan Kurschner, senior vice-president, aftermarket, with Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), said Alliance will bolster its presence by opening more standalone stores as well as stores within truck dealerships. It will also greatly expand its product line.

“We need to substantially up our game,” Kurschner said. “We will make it the leading brand for value parts. We are determined to be number one in the value parts segment.”

Brad Williamson, manager of Alliance Truck Parts, said it currently offers 52 product lines, which will be expanded to more than 80 over the next 18-24 months. The value parts line will provide the reliability customers require, for a price that’s palatable. It will complement the OE parts lines offered by other Daimler brands.

John Finn, director, aftermarket marketing, said truck parts represent a $30-billion opportunity, divided nearly evenly between OEM and non-OEM channels.

“We want to go after this all-makes business and the value brand segment, and Alliance gives us the opportunity to go after that segment,” Finn said.

In addition to creating new retail locations, Williamson said Alliance Truck Parts will also be enhancing its digital strategy, with an improved website and mobile app. He acknowledged there’s growing competition from e-tailers, but they cannot match Alliance’s network.

“We know we have the best network in the trucking industry,” Finn agreed. “We already have the network out there.”

Alliance’s purchase of Canadian remanufacturing company Mascot Truck Parts has also helped the company broaden its product line. It now offers remanufactured transmissions, differentials, steering gears, steering pumps, and drivelines. Other product lines added this year include air conditioning compressors, steel wheels, brake air compressors, air springs, and slack adjusters.