Allison produces its 500,000th 4000 Series transmission

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Allison Transmission today (Nov. 10) announced the production of its 500,000th fully-automatic 4000 Series transmission.

Production of the 4000 Series transmission began in 1993 at the company’s headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., and added a facility in Hungary in 2005 to meet North American demand.

The transmission is used in a variety of commercial-duty vehicles, including refuse, construction, fire and emergency, distribution, coach and transit buses, and motorhomes.