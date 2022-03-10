Allison Transmission opens Innovation Center, highlights multiple projects

Allison Transmission has officially unveiled a new 96,000-sq.ft. Innovation Center at the heart of its headquarters and manufacturing operations in Indianapolis, Ind.

With about 300 employees, it will be home to engineering teams who had previously worked in multiple locations. That, the company says, will enhance internal and external collaboration.

Allison Transmissions’ new Innovation Center will be home to about 300 employees. (Photo: Allison Transmission)

“The Innovation Center, along with the recently expanded Vehicle Electrification and Environmental Test Center also located on our Indianapolis campus, will be centers of excellence for the development of enhanced conventional and fully electric vehicle technology to meet the constantly evolving needs of the end markets Allison serves,” said Dave Graziosi, chairman and CEO.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held March 7.

But this wasn’t the only news announced by the manufacturer during the annual Work Truck Show hosted in Indianapolis.

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation will offer uprate variants of the Allison 1000 and 2000 Series transmissions into its MT walk-in van. (Photo: Allison Transmission)

Mack Trucks has added the Allison 3000 RDS transmission to its MD Series of medium-duty trucks, while Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation will offer uprate variants of the Allison 1000 and 2000 Series transmissions into its MT walk-in van chassis.

When it comes to the FCCC offering, the transmissions will be paired with a GM 6.6L engine to offer up to 380 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. The new 1005 Highway Series and 2205 Highway Series models will provide an increase of about 40 hp over Allison’s current 1000/2000 Series transmission ratings.

Production of the MT walk-in van chassis powertrain begins later this month.

Hino Trucks, meanwhile, has begun testing with Allison’s eGen Power 100D electric axle in the XL Series battery-electric vehicles.

Glenn Ellis, Hino’s senior vice-president – customer experience, cited benefits including the electric axles’ electromechanical sophistication, next-generation control system, and packaging.

The axles feature two electric motors, each capable of generating 454 kW of continuous power, with peak combined power of 652 kW. A two-speed gearbox within the central housing provides high torque, and superior efficiency at cruise speeds, the company says. It supports a gross axle weight rating of 23,000 lb., and includes a differential lock function.

The eGenPower 100D is being built at Allison’s electric axle development and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Mich.