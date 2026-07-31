American Rheinmetall taps Harbinger platform for Army autonomous logistics vehicles

American Rheinmetall has been awarded a two-year U.S. Army contract to develop and deliver four hybrid-powered autonomous uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) designed to transport supplies to and from troops in contested environments.

Under the Army’s Project Sustainment effort, American Rheinmetall will serve as prime contractor and work with Harbinger Motors, Forterra and Primordial Labs. The vehicles will support company-level sustainment missions, autonomously transporting supplies to reduce soldiers’ exposure to risk while improving logistics efficiency.

Harbinger’s vehicle platform will provide the vehicle foundation, while Forterra will provide autonomous driving capabilities, and Primordial Labs will supply its Anura human-machine interface, which allows soldiers to interact with the vehicles using natural-language voice commands.

“This award expands American Rheinmetall’s growing portfolio of uncrewed ground systems within the U.S. market and reinforces our position as a leader in ground robotics and autonomous technologies,” said Jim Schirmer, vice president of sales and marketing, American Rheinmetall. “Project Sustainment directly supports the Army’s modernization priorities by delivering autonomous load‑handling and transport capabilities that increase readiness and reduce the burden on Soldiers.”

“The Harbinger hybrid vehicle platform exemplifies how proven commercial technologies can be rapidly adapted to meet the evolving needs of the U.S. military,” added John Harris, co-founder and CEO of Harbinger. “By partnering with American Rheinmetall, we’re bringing together advanced vehicle platforms, scalable manufacturing, and proprietary battery technology to deliver autonomous-ready vehicles that reduce risk to soldiers while enhancing military operational effectiveness.”

The contract also includes the potential for follow-on orders as the Army develops and modernizes its autonomous logistics fleet.