Aperia awarded by EPA

Aperia was given a Clean Air Excellence Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The award, for transportation efficiency innovations, was presented for the Halo Tire Inflator and is the EPA’s highest national award for a project, recognizing impact, innovation, and replicability in improving the nation’s air quality.

(Photo: Aperia)

“For 17 years, the Clean Air Excellence awards have honored those who go above and beyond to improve air quality both at the local and national level,” said Anne Austin, principal deputy assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation. “Our winners’ inspirational dedication to environmental protection is a model for all of us, and we look forward to many more years of clean air innovation and collaboration.”

Used by commercial trucking fleets since 2015, the Halo is an automatic tire inflation system for trucks and trailers that installs in minutes, and eliminates tire-underinflation. Since its introduction, Halo has covered more than 22 billion miles.

“We are able to reduce carbon emissions by 9 million tons and keep 5 million tires out of landfills every year by equipping all heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States with the Halo tire management platform,” said Josh Carter, CEO of Aperia Technologies. “We founded our company on the promise that we can ‘change the world, one revolution at a time’, and today our team celebrates that we are delivering on that promise, and that we are serving the environment with our highest effort and dedication. We are deeply honored by this award.”