April trailer orders better than preliminary estimate

COLUMBUS, Ind. – April trailer orders bettered preliminary estimates, according to ACT Research.

The final numbers for net trailer orders were just below 24,000, up from the 23,100 preliminary estimate.

“The final result outpaced our preliminary estimate, an indication of the continuing strength in trailer demand, even as we slide from order season to build season,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.

“Strength continues to be widespread, with only bulk tanks below last year’s volume. The 17th consecutive month of year-over-year order gains was driven by solid freight demand and high freight rates that both encourage and provide the ability for fleets to continue to invest in equipment.”

Production is being limited by the availability of components, particularly tires, ACT reports.

“These concerns are not surprising given that most truck and trailer OEMs are producing close to full capacity,” Maly said.