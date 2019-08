MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Arrow Truck Sales will host a customer appreciation day at its Mississauga location on Sept. 13.

The event is to thank owner-operators, fleet recruiters, vendors, and OEM dealer staff for their business. There will be food, networking opportunities, special pricing on trucks, and discounts for deals that are signed on the day, the company says.

It will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1285 Shawson Drive in Mississauga.